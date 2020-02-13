44 new cases of coronavirus infection on cruise ship in Japan

Out of some 3,500 passengers and crew, 218 people have been infected with the virus. In China, number of dead jumps to 1,350.

The Japanese Ministry of Health on Thursday announced 44 additional cases of coronavirus infection among the passengers on the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship anchored in Japan.

Out of some 3,500 passengers and crew, 218 people have been infected with the virus.

Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman, and Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Seaman spoke yesterday morning with some of the Israelis on board. Litzman said that he hopes there won’t be cases of Israelis being infected, but that, if there are, his ministry is ready to give them treatment in Israel.

In China, the number of dead from the virus (COVID-19) jumped to 1,350. The total number of virus carriers reached close to 60,000.