'No one is leaving the right-wing bloc'

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) on Wednesday rejected remarks by MK Meir Cohen (Blue and White) who said, citing conversations he had with haredi MKs, that the right-wing bloc will not continue after the March 2 election, meaning that the haredim could join a government led by Benny Gantz.

“Blue and White only talks about a desire to form a government but can't succeed in forming a government. How can they give adrenaline to voters? By saying there is hope," Porush told Arutz Sheva.

“No party has withdrawn from the right-wing bloc, because each of us understands that it is essential to the needs of everyone, to the Land of Israel, the Torah of Israel and to the people of Israel. For all these things we need a right-wing government, so what can Meir Cohen say? That they don't want to keep the Torah or the Land of Israel? So he says there are Knesset members who told him [that they will leave the right-wing bloc]... So what? It only serves to give the people of Blue and White hope that something will happen,” he continued.

"We are all in the bloc not because we see Netanyahu as the Messiah, but because they are closer to the Jewish tradition and will work better towards the things we want, more than Blue and White with [Yair] Lapid will,” said Porush.

The Deputy Education Minister had some advice for Meir Cohen saying, "If he seeks votes, let us declare together that [Avigdor] Liberman is the one who repeatedly sends us to elections. Make voters stop voting for Liberman and then the votes will go either to the right or to Blue and White but not to Liberman. Liberman doesn’t want Bibi, and that's why he'll do all the transgressions that exist in politics. If Liberman is not in the picture or will not have the power to drive the entire political system crazy, all will be good. Therefore, Meir Cohen and all the senior officials in Blue and White, make efforts to ensure that people don’t vote for Liberman who really has nothing to say. He’s walked back what he used to say about the right, he’s walked back what he used to say about the left. Criticize Liberman. That's my advice to Meir Cohen."