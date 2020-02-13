Former Massachusetts Governor ends presidential bid

Deval Patrick ends his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination after weak showing in New Hampshire.

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick on Wednesday ended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a statement provided to CNN.

"I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes," Patrick said. "But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign's back to go on to the next round of voting. So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately."

"I am not suspending my commitment to help -- there is still work to be done. We are facing the most consequential election of our lifetime. Our democracy itself, let alone our civic commitments to equality, opportunity and fair play, are at risk,” added Patrick.

Patrick announced a late-entry 2020 presidential campaign this past November, less than three months before the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

His decision to end his campaign came after a disappointing performance on Tuesday night in New Hampshire, his neighboring state. He won less than 1,300 votes in the primary which was won by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Patrick becomes the third candidate to drop his presidential bid over the past day. Businessman Andrew Yang and Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) both suspended their campaigns on Tuesday evening, after polls closed in New Hampshire.