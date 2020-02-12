Democratic Rep. blasts 'shameful' UNHRC blacklist

Rep. Ted Deutch criticizes UN Human Rights Council following release of "blacklist" of companies which do business in Judea and Samaria.

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) on Wednesday blasted the UN Human Rights Council after it released a list of over 100 companies which do business in Judea and Samaria.

“So shameful that the UN published this blacklist of companies in the West Bank. This name-and-shame strategy will do nothing to further peace and ignores economic benefits these businesses bring to Israelis and Palestinians,” Deutch wrote on Twitter.

“I stand with bipartisan majority in US House opposing BDS,” he stressed.

Earlier, the council published the list of 112 companies which operate in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The council claims the companies, including Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor, violate international law by continuing to operate in the Jewish communities in the area.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley criticized the UN Human Rights Council.

"The UN hit a new low today publishing its Antisemitic blacklist of companies it claims are involved in Israeli ‘settlement activity.’ The timing of this after the U.S. released a peace plan is conniving & manipulative at best. Shameful," she tweeted.