Netanyahu complains to Facebook founder

PM calls Mark Zuckerberg to demand Facebook take action to ensure fairness in treatment of Israeli elections.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, complaining to him that his social network was running against right-wing voters in election campaigns - Haaretz reporter Haim Levinson said Wednesday evening.

According to the report, the conversation was held tonight.

According to the publication, sources familiar with the content of the conversation said that the prime minister had called on Zuckerberg to ask him to "ensure the fairness of the elections and to act reasonably and equitably." Netanyahu accused Facebook of showing "bias" against Likud voters in previous elections.

A Facebook spokesman commented that "We are constantly talking to leaders around the world. Mark emphasized in a conversation that Facebook is an open platform for all ideas."

The sources added that Zuckerberg did not address Netanyahu's claims, but said the company would be vigilant.