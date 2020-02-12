Netanyahu: Don't vote for Otzma Yehudit

PM urges Itamar Ben Gvir to retire, says Otzma Yehudit will not clear electoral threshold and all votes for party will be wasted.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called for right-wing voters to not cast their votes for the Otzma Yehudit party in an interview with Galai Tzahal (Army Radio) Wednesday.

Netanyahu denied reportis that he had reached a deal with Itamar Ben Gvir: "I did not offer anything to Ben Gvir. I urge him to retire so no one will waste votes on him. It does not pass the electoral threshold. With these votes we win the elections and form the right-wing government. Don't vote for Itamar Ben Gvir. It's a loss of 80,000 votes."

Likud MK Miki Zohar also called in the afternoon not to cast right-wing votes in the trash bin by votinf for Otzma Yehudit.

"This is what we hope Ben Gvir will do. The other things I saw this morning in the media are false and we cannot confirm such a thing," MK Zohar added.

The newspaper Yedioth Ahronot reported this morning that Ben Gvir asked Netanyahu to address senior rabbis in religious Zionism and persuade them to express public support for Otzma Yehudit. In addition, there was a report that Netanyahu would appeal to the United Torah Judaism party and ask that one of the small Hasidic groups who support UTJ have all its members vote for Otzma Yehuditr this time.

In exchange for assistance, Netanyahu's people asked for an undertaking that if despite Netanyahu's efforts, Otzma Yehudit would not pass the threshold, the party would pledge not to run in case the State of Israel is forced to hold elections yet again.

In response, the Likud reported: "Wrong and false. There is no deal with Ben Gvir, voting for Otzma Yehudit and Ben Gvir jeopardizes the right-wing victory."