Tags:Donald Trump, New Hampshire
Trump easily wins New Hampshire Republican primary
President Donald Trump easily wins the New Hampshire primary, a state he lost only by a few thousand votes in the 2016 general election.
TRUMP
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaTrump easily wins New Hampshire Republican primary
Trump easily wins New Hampshire Republican primary
President Donald Trump easily wins the New Hampshire primary, a state he lost only by a few thousand votes in the 2016 general election.
TRUMP
Reuters
Tags:Donald Trump, New Hampshire
top