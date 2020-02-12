Tel Aviv: 14-year-old boy killed by truck

Boy declared dead after being struck by truck while riding his electric scooter.

A 14-year-old boy was killed Wednesday evening after being struck by a truck while riding an electric scooter on Moshe Dayan street Tel Aviv.

The boy was critically injured and evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, where he was declared dead.

MDA paramedics Shlomo Levy and Joseph Nahon said: "The boy was lying unconscious. We performed medical examinations, he had no pulse and was not breathing and we immediately started performing CPR. While we were fighting for his life, we transferred him to the intensive care unit and quickly evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition."