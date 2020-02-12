Israeli officials condemned the decision by the UN Human Rights Council to publish a blacklist of 112 companies which operate in Judea and Samaria Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz responded to the black List, saying that "the UN Human Rights Council's announcement of the "black list" of business companies is a shameful surrender to the pressures of countries and organizations interested in hurting Israel, even though most countries in the world have refused to join this political pressure campaign."

"The Commissioner's decision to continue on the Human Rights Council's anti-Israeli line is a blemish on the UN Human Rights Council. In the words of the commissioner, it has become a server tool and partner of the boycott movement, even though her statement has no legal significance for the list,"Katz added.

According to the minister, "The Human Rights Council is a body made up of states between them and human rights has no connection whatsoever. Since its inception, the Council has taken no steps to protect human rights, but has only protected some of the world's darkest regimes. The commissioner failed to maintain the respect of the UN and save what is left of the honor of the Council and the Commission. This decision will have implications for our relationship with the Commission. The State of Israel will not accept discriminatory and anti-Israeli policies and we will work in all ways to prevent such decisions from being implemented."

Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan criticized the council, saying: "Another despicable decision by the Human Rights Council, which proves anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel in the UN institutions. The Council, which also consists of tyrannical states and dark regimes, proves time and time again that it is a rotten body that makes delusional decisions that do not protect human rights."

"The publication of the list could hurt the livelihoods of thousands of Palestinians, who work in daily co-operation and coexistence with Israelis in Judea and Samaria. The State of Israel will work with all determination and means to undermine the decision and its consequences," Erden said.

Economy Minister Eli Cohen added: "The United Nations move is far from encouraging coexistence between the parties and will only make the Palestinian population worse off. It is a disgraceful step of modern anti-Semitism that once again proves that the UN Commission on Human Rights is a political organization and not a human rights organization. "

Yoruism Minister Yariv Levin said the move was "a new anti-Semitism. We thought the days when Jewish business was marked were over, but it turns out the idea is alive and well. The UN's move is all shame and disgrace, legitimizing the boycott of Jews in their homeland and harming economic cooperation between Jews and Arabs. We will defeat anti-Semitism and strengthen the settlement."

Shai Alon, head of the Beit El Council, said in response to the blacklist: "The United Nations published its Jewish selection today, just like in World War II. It is a disgrace, a disgrace to an organization that is all pro-Palestinian on the one hand and silent when it comes to the genocide in Syria and the murder of women in Saudi Arabia and on the other, and damages the delicate fabric of life here in Israel."

The Yamina party issued a statement saying that "blacklists and white papers will not detach the people of Israel from their own country. The United Nations' "blacklist" shows the importance of applying sovereignty. Judea and Samaria are our ancestral land and not an occupied territory."

"The hypocritical organization with the special standards for Israel will not deter us from exercising our right to all parts of the Land of Israel," the party said.

The Yesha Council issued a comment saying, "The United Nations has again proven to be a biased, non-neutral body and acts against the State of Israel. We strongly condemn the publication of the list which has significant anti-Semitic features. We call on everyone - support Israeli produce, support products made in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. For the State of Israel, these are businesses that work to strengthen the region's economy and contribute to peace more than anything the UN has done in all its years of operation."

"Citizens of Israel - strengthen this 'white list' and the companies operating in this fertile region with quality products. Purchase produce with values ​​of peace and economic development," the council said.

Yamina candidate Sarah Beck said "the publication of the blacklist by the United Nations is vicious and sassy and makes this biased institution a branch of the anti-Semitic BDS movement."

"The first to benefit from the economic investments and businesses operating in Judea and Samaria are the Palestinians themselves who make a living from these businesses. This is not a black list but an honorary list of businesses that have not succumbed to dictators of Israel's haters," Beck said.