Urgent! 11-year-old boy in Israel needs your help to fight deadly brain tumor!

An 11 year old Israeli boy needs our help. He is battling a severe brain tumor that doctors don't know what the outcome will be.

Shalom Chavarim,

My name is Shlomo Eliyahu Barron. Up until last week, Boruch Hashem after dealing with many recent hardships our life seemed to finally be picking up!

Until last week. Our oldest son Dovid Yosef Ben Chana Shoshana was your normal 11-year-old. He was going to school, learning Torah, playing with his friends and just being a kid.

Then one day, he came home complaining about some issues with his vision and headaches. Naturally, we went to the doctors. That’s when I got the terrible news. He was diagnosed with DIPG, which for those who don’t know is one of the most aggressive and inoperable forms of a brain tumor.

We are falling apart, my children, my wife we are trying to maintain but every day brings new challenges. We have been exploring many experimental treatments but these are not covered by the National Insurance.

I have no time to work, let alone breathe, and we are struggling everyday to take care of our other 4 children.

We are trying to raise $300,000 now to help cover travel, lodging, treatments and any other costs as well as our basic living expenses. We are heartbroken and can’t even think about these things.

With your help, we’ll be able to get Dovid Yosef Ben Chana Shoshana the help he needs to please Gd recover quickly and continue to be the ben torah he is.

Every dollar counts, so please friends, help us, help our son. WIth your donation, Hashem should help you with tremendous hatzlacha, bracha, mazal parnossa and we should merit the coming of Moshiach NOW and end all tzoros.

I would also like to add, that even if you can’t make a financial donation, help by taking on one mitzvah in zchut of refuah Shelaima Dovid Yosef Ben Chana Shoshana



Thank you ,

Your friend, Shlomo