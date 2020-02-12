Islamic Jihad hints at resumption of terrorism

Senior Islamic Jihad official says activity to thwart "Deal of the Century" will not only be restricted to mass protests.

Khaled al-Batsh, a member of the Islamic Jihad's political bureau and one of the leaders of the organization, said on Tuesday that American policy forces the Palestinian Arabs to confront and fight using all means to thwart the so-called “Deal of the Century”.

Speaking at a conference entitled "The Deal of the Century - Challenges and Conflict" held in Gaza, Batsh said that "the response to the deal will not remain only in the area of ​​popular protest activity and time will prove it."

Batsh outlined three levels of activity to thwart the Deal of the Century: Activating the Palestinian Arab masses in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, Israel and the Diaspora, restoring national unity, canceling the Oslo Accords and ending security coordination with Israel.

He called on the Arab and Islamic countries to close the US embassies in their countries and to cease all commercial and economic relations with Washington.