Rocket from Gaza explodes in open area in southern Israel

Gaza terrorists fire rocket towards southern Israel, which lands in open area.

Gaza terrorists on Tuesday evening fired a rocket toward southern Israel, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The rocket exploded in an open area in the Gaza envelope, the statement said. There were physical injuries or damages.

The incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza continued earlier on Tuesday. Shortly before 3:00 p.m., it was reported that an explosive balloon landed in the Be'er Sheva-area town of Omer.

Earlier, A cluster of balloons attached to an explosive landed in Ashkelon. A police sapper was called to the scene.

On Sunday evening, a rocket from Gaza was fired toward the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. The rocket exploded in an open space, without causing any physical injuries or damages.

The IDF later retaliated by attacking targets in Gaza, including a training complex and military infrastructure belonging to Hamas.