Palestinian Media Watch reports Fatah Commissioner and Central Committee member Tawfiq Tirawi said: "Who said that we are for a state on the 1967 lines? Who said this? In Fatah, this does not exist in our constitution and our charter! They want Beit El and Ma’ale Adumim to be Israeli, and we say that Nazareth, Haifa, and Acre are Palestinian, and they will remain Palestinian! Our Palestinian land is from the River to the Sea. I dare any Palestinian, any senior Palestinian official, or any Palestinian leader to reduce the Palestinian map to the West Bank and Gaza! He would not be able to walk one meter in the streets of our Palestinian cities among our people! … Arab brothers… Be with the Palestinian people, the people that lives on land that is all holy and that is all waqf land (i.e., an inalienable religious endowment in Islamic law.)"

Tawfiq Tirawi also holds the position of Fatah Commissioner of Popular Organizations.