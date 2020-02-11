Rabbi Druckman meets at his home with MK Ayelet Shaked and other activists, wishes them success: 'The people of Israel need it.'

Bnei Akiva Yeshivot head Rabbi Chaim Druckman met at his home today with MK Ayelet Shaked, Shirley Pinto, Jewish Home Director Nir Orbach, and other activists to wish them success in the elections.

The rabbi said, "We need mass representation for the Yamina list. We should see as many 'Tet-Beit' (טב) ballots as possible. The people of Israel need it, both nationally and equally in terms of the Jewish identity of the State of Israel. It's really essential. So it's a special mitzvah to support the Yamina list as much as possible, and more than what's possible."

MK Ayelet Shaked acknowledged the rabbi's words and said: "We thank Rabbi Druckman for his blessing and his call to vote Yamina. While all the parties are trying to make inroads into religious Zionism, I call on all of religious Zionism and the ideological Right to vote Tet-Beit in the ballot box. These elections will determine the fate of the State of Israel. It is important for Yamina to be big and strong in order to be vigilant and continue the revolutions we started."

Jewish Home Director Nir Orbach added, "Rabbi Druckman is a spiritual lighthouse. Religious Zionism and the State of Israel are blessed to have him. We are delighted that the rabbi goes shoulder-to-shoulder with us in the face of all the challenges and complexities and is together with us in all the tasks."