PA Chairman Abbas calls Trump Mideast initiative 'full of holes like Swiss cheese'

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas made a speech this evening to the United Nations, highlighting PA opposition to President Trump's Mideast initiative, which he claims is meant to "eliminate the Palestinian issue".

Speaking to the UN Security Council, Abbas said, "I have come here to ask for a just peace and to emphasize the Palestinians' opposition to the Deal of the Century.

"I'd like to mention the statements made by the UN Secretary-General, which pledged to stick to international decisions. Our opposition to the program is due to a breach of international decisions and the Arab peace initiative," the PA Chairman added.

According to him, "Trump's proposal goes against the two-state plan. It perpetuates Israel's apartheid regime and rewards it for its occupation crimes."

The Palestinian Authority Chairman utilized poetic metaphor to articulate his assessment of President Trump's initiative: "The map of Palestine as proposed by Trump is full of holes like Swiss cheese," Abbas allegorized.

Flash 90 Abbas