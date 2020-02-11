Gush Etzion 'on the map' at international tourism exhibition

Every year, Gush Etzion’s Tourism Division participates in the IMTM International Tourism Exhibition at the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds. The exhibition includes agents and guides from all over the country who come to hear about the innovative tourism developments.

A wide audience of interested participants from Israel and around the world came to Gush Etzion's booth at the exhibition to be wowed, and many even signed up for enlightening Gush tours.

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne'eman said: "Gush Etzion is on the national and international tourism map. Every year tourists from all over the world visit our hiking trails, and heritage and entertainment sites. There is a winning combination of our values ​​and history alongside our hopes for the future and lots of fun for the whole family. It is no surprise that the participants at the event were impressed with what the Gush has to offer and we would be happy to host them here with us. Please G-d until they get here, we will apply sovereignty over all of our amazing sites.

The director of the Etzion Tourism Division Moshe Bruce: "It is fun to come to the exhibition and expose the many visitors and professionals to all of the innovations and developments in Gush Etzion in the field of tourism. Like every year, we put in the effort to develop many resources and new initiatives in the Gush. We will continue to work to advance tourism in Gush Etzion.”