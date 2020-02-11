Does the haredi UTJ party oppose the creation of a Palestinian state?

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) met recently with UTJ activists from around Israel, emphasizing the importance of preserving the Land of Israel and its holiness.

He also emphasized UTJ's traditional stance, quoting a UTJ statement from 1936 regarding the Peel Commission's discussion on dividing Israel between Jews and Arabs: "UTJ declares that the rights of the People of Israel to the Land of Israel are ancient and promised to us from the King of Kings, the Owner of all lands and countries, and they cannot be taken from us via limitations and burdens."

"Therefore, we call to the People of Israel, in the Land and abroad, not to despair and to strengthen their faith in the One to Whom the Land belongs, that the rebuilding of the Land of Israel by the People of Israel, which thanks to G-d's kindness began recently, will not end or be abolished, G-d forbid."

This, Porush said, was also the situation during Oslo, when UTJ's Council of Torah Sages advised the party to remain outside the coalition.

Porush added: "After dozens of years and our insistence, the US has changed its policies regarding everything surrounding the perception of the Jewish People's ownership of the Land of Israel, which is according to Decision 242, made by the United Nations Security Council in 1967. This change was made by President Donald Trump, who is a friend of Israel."

The UTJ party, he emphasized, is against the creation of a Palestinian state.

"The plan presented by President Trump is lacking, since it allows other nations a foothold in the Land of Israel and allows the creation of a state for Arabs, something which we cannot agree to in any fashion, since the Land of Israel was given to the People of Israel. We must continue insisting and demanding our demands regarding everything concerning the Torah of Israel, the People of Israel, and the Land of Israel, and with this faith, we will be a deciding factor in these third elections."