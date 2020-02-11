New course in Jerusalem helps Anglo-Israelis build an Amazon business

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce will offer a new course to help Anglo-Israelis run American Amazon businesses.

Though many Jews dream of living in Israel, there is a preconception that making a living in Israel is difficult. It is this perception that the Chamber of Commerce aims to change.

Over the past decade, the Chamber has been at the forefront of introducing and training the American Jewish community to the fast growing Amazon industry, leading to unprecedented success. Now, the Chamber is committed to placing this historic opportunity in the hands of the English-speaking community of Israel.

“Contrary to conventional wisdom, you can run a successful American Amazon business while living in Eretz Yisrael (Israel -ed.),” explains Duvi Honig, Founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, which has robust branches in both the US and Israel. “As a service to the Anglo-Israeli community, we are bringing the leading frum (religious - ed.) Amazon gurus from America to show them how.”

A comprehensive two-day Amazon seminar and workshops series will be held in Jerusalem on February 27th and 28th, with presentations by Avi Rosenthal, E-Commerce consultant, Rosy Deals; and DovidPinter, CEO, Savewize Premium Closeouts.

The seminar and workshops will cover a cross-section of Amazon topics, enabling even novices to gain the know-how of starting and managing an American Amazon business, from anywhere. This workshop is ideal for both those planning to remain in Israel for the long term, as well as couples who plan on moving to America or Europe and would like to have solid earning potential in hand. The course, now available at a discounted rate, is open to both men and women.