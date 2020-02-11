Min. Galant: 'Bennett's campaign for sovereignty is childish'

Immigration and Integration Minister Yoav Galant (Likud), a member of Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, slammed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) as "childish" and said he does not properly understand the situation.

"When someone comes after the presentation of a plan that was in the works for three years and says, 'Apply sovereignty now,' that's childish," Galant told Kan Bet. "Even for the sake of a political campaign, it's childish. Just because you know how to drive a car, doesn't mean you know how to manage the transportation system."

He added that US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" has "potential to receive a national and international consensus."

Separately, the Likud party blasted Bennett for his statements regarding the issue of applying sovereignty, saying: "Bennett is trying to hitch a ride on the plan that Prime Minister Netanyahu worked on for three years with President Trump. Bennett does not know the details or the diplomatic processes involving the US administration. His statements only endanger the application of sovereignty, which Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing forward in coordination with and with the agreement of the Americans."

"While Bennett holds discussions on the side with [Blue and White Chairman MK] Benny Gantz, who will be dependent on [Joint Arab List Chairman MK] Ahmad Tibi, the work of mapping the area out is already in process, and the application of sovereignty will be completed within a short time."

On Saturday, Bennett urged: "There will never be a better time to apply sovereignty in our land. I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to bring the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria for an immediate vote in the government. Prime Minister [Netanyahu], we stand with you! Without sovereignty, we will have a Palestinian terror state with Jerusalem as its capital.