France condemns Iran over failed satellite launch

France urges Iran to abide by international obligations on its ballistic missile program after Tehran's attempt to launch a satellite.

France on Monday condemned a bid by Iran to put a satellite in space, urging Tehran to abide by international obligations on its controversial ballistic missile program, AFP reports.

"France condemns this launch which calls on technologies used for ballistic missiles and, in particular, intercontinental ballistic missiles," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

Recalling Iran's obligations under a 2018 UN Security Council resolution, the ministry added, "Iran's ballistic program hurts regional stability and affects European security. France calls on Iran to fully respect its international obligations in this matter."

The statement came a day after after Iran announced it "successfully" launched a satellite but failed to put it into orbit.

A year ago, Iran attempted to launch a satellite into space but in this incident, too, failed when the satellite failed to reach orbit.

Also on Sunday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards unveiled a short-range ballistic missile that they said can be powered by a "new generation" of engines designed to put satellites into orbit.

Iran’s ballistic missile tests and satellite launches are a cause of concern for the West and particularly the US which says that Iran’s ballistic missile tests are a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231.

The resolution, which enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, says Iran is “called upon” to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Iran denies its ballistic missile tests violate this resolution. President Hassan Rouhani has stressed in the past that Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not consider that a violation of international agreements.