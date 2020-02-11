Shaked: The big parties want us to be small

MK Ayelet Shaked says Likud and Blue and White attack Yamina "so that we do not interfere with the idea of a Palestinian state."

MK Ayelet Shaked on Monday evening blasted the leaders of the Blue and White party who are attacking her party, Yamina.

"We are constantly being attacked by both Blue and White as well as Netanyahu and the Likud for one simple reason – they want us to be small and insignificant. They want us to go back to the days when we were small. It was convenient - with a single ministerial portfolio, without challenging them. After all, we make it difficult for the parties with our opposition to a Palestinian state. It's uncomfortable for the big parties," Shaked said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

Shaked also attacked the members of Blue and White party who demonstratively walked out of the Knesset plenum during Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's speech on Monday.

"They just ran away. Bennett came to the plenum for a discussion that the people of Blue and White themselves initiated in order to provide answers. When they couldn't deal with his response - they left. This is contempt for the status of the Knesset," said Shaked.

She noted her displeasure with the Supreme Court's decision to allow MK Heba Yazbak to contend in the elections for the Knesset.

"Yazbak is a declared backer of terrorists, and therefore her place is not in the Knesset. The court should enforce the law for both Jews and Arabs - the enforcement cannot be selective. "

"It is worth mentioning that the two judges whose selection I led were in the conservative camp and supported the disqualification - and the judges whom Tzipi Livni chose are liberal and opposed the disqualification. Every judge has a worldview and a set of values and I worked to enlarge the conservative camp,” Shaked added.