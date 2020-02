Scott Jacobs speaks with Eve Harow about the challenges, the biases and the vulnerability of Jewish institutions.

Scott Jacobs is the man behind JooTube, the online news channel working valiantly to report the truth about anti-Semitism, Israel and the Jewish world.

He speaks with Eve Harow from his home base in Los Angeles on the challenges, the biases and the vulnerability of Jewish institutions whose security weaknesses are shockingly publicized.