Duvdevan fighters arrest operative who threw firebomb at Nahal fighter in Hevron last week.

The IDF Spokesman today released the video documenting the arrest of the Islamic operative who attacked Nahal soldier with a firebomb in Hevron. He was taken to the IDF for questioning.

The short video released a week ago on social networks shows two Border Police fighters running as suddenly a firebomb is thrown at one, singeing his face and body.

Shortly afterwards, the fighter was reported to have suffered only minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Police said after the incident that Border Fighters were called to disperse dozens of rioters who threw rocks in Hevron.

The fighters made use of riot control equipment and a firebomb was thrown at a Border Police officer. The officer did not need medical treatment.