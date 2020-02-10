Liberman demands another debate on disqualifying MK Yazbak

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman today directed the party's legal advisors to petition the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling that legalized Hiba Yazbak's Knesset candidacy.

Liberman also asked the court to re-examine new evidence that emerged: Yazbak's support for Sheikh Raed Salah, convicted of incitement to terror and support for a prohibited organization.

Knesset Speaker MK Oded Forer says "Yazbak's move to support Raed Salah immediately after she was allowed to run by a tiny majority of Supreme Court judges is evidence that the basis of the judgment given in her case, based on the allegedly expressed remorse, originated in error and it should be overturned.

"The Knesset Basic Law is very clear: Terror supporters cannot serve in the Knesset and receive salary from the Israeli taxpayer."