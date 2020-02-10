Watch: Bibi meets Baby Bibi

Prime Minister visits Mevo'ot Yericho where he meets baby Bibi, named after him: 'We've got the same hair.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited Mevo'ot Yericho to see the baby who was named after him, Binyamin Ariel.

"I gave birth during the tense days when they were deciding whether or not they would regulate our community, so I wrote the Council head to tell the Prime Minister if he regulates our yishuv I'll name the baby after him. I promised, and I delivered," said the mother to a smattering of delighted applause from those attending.

"We've got the same hair," quipped the Prime Minister, handing back the baby, who didn't want to let go.