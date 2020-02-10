Israeli woman on coronavirus-stricken ship has a fever

Woman on quarantined ship with 135 cases of coronavirus off Japanese coast suffering from fever, flu-like symptoms. Death toll tops 900.

An Israeli woman on board a quarantined cruise ship with over one hundred cases of the coronavirus is now suffering from fever and flu-like symptoms, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The Israeli woman has not yet been diagnosed with coronavirus, however.

The Diamond Princess was placed under a 14-day quarantine at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, after it was suspected some passengers were carrying the coronavirus.

A total of 135 people on board have now been diagnosed with the virus, out of a total of 3,600 people on the vessel, including 15 Israelis.

Passengers have reported that in addition to being barred from disembarking, those on board the Diamond Princess are required to remain in their cabins, to reduce the risk of the disease spreading, and are only allowed out of their cabins one hour a day.

"Lots of the passengers now are getting a bit of cabin fever," British passenger David Able said in a video posted on Facebook. "Depression is starting to set in."

The death toll in China in the ongoing coronavirus epidemic topped 900 Monday, rising from 811 to 908, with two additional deaths reported outside of China, making coronavirus deadlier than the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic of 2003.

At least 40,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus.