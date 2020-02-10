American-born IDF soldier undergoes surgery after ramming attack

Lone soldier from San Diego who was seriously injured in terror attack in Jerusalem undergoes surgery, while showing signs of improvement.

An American serving as a lone soldier in the IDF is showing signs of improvement, after suffering serious injuries in a terrorist ramming attack in the capital, hospital officials reported Monday.

Ori Cohen-Hamo, a lone soldier from San Diego who is serving in the IDF, was injured in a terrorist ramming attack last Thursday in Jerusalem.

Cohen-Hamo suffered serious injuries in the attack, while 13 others suffered lesser injuries.

On Sunday, Cohen-Hamo underwent surgery, and is said to be responding well to treatment.

According to a statement released from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, the surgery was successful, and Cohen-Hamo is in good condition.

“Dr. Itai Ze’evi a mouth and jaw surgeon at Hadassah Ein Kerem, reports that the soldier underwent surgery yesterday to treat fractures in his jaw. He is in good condition, and it appears that the surgery was a success. The soldier’s family has flown in from the US and will be staying by his side.”