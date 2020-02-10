Belarus Jewish community holds memorial event for Kirk Douglas

Remembering Kirk Douglas: Belarusian Jews honor the memory of a famous descendant of their community who passed away this week.

On Sunday evening, the Jewish community of Belarus held a memorial event in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to honor Kirk Douglas, the iconic Hollywood actor who died last week in Los Angeles at the age of 103.

This special event was held during a joint Limmud FSU/Regional Nahum Goldmann Fellowship and included a special remembrance prayer and a minute’s silence, conducted by the Chief Rabbi of Minsk, Rabbi Shneur Deutsch and Chief Rabbi of the Progressive Jewish community of Belarus Grisha Abramovich.