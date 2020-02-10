Kinneret continues to rise, is now just 124 centimeters from red line

Israel's largest freshwater reservoir, the Kinneret, continues to rise after rainfall, is now just 124 centimeters from upper red line.

The Kinneret, Israel’s largest freshwater reservoir, continues to rise, thanks to recent rainfall, and is approaching its maximum capacity, raising the possibility of the first release of water from the Kinneret in nearly 30 years.

By Monday morning the Kinneret, or Sea of Galilee, had risen to 210.4 meters (69 feet) below sea level, leaving just 124 centimeters (48.8 inches) to the Kinneret’s upper red line, which marks the lake’s maximum level.

If the Kinneret passes the upper red line, water authorities will open the lake’s flood gates, releasing water into the Jordan River, which eventually reach the Dead Sea. The gates have not been opened since 1992.

To the north of the Kinneret, the visitors’ center on Mount Hermon reported that it will be opened for visitors Monday, and that there is light snow at the site.

Today’s weather is expected to be partially cloudy to overcast, with temperatures remaining below their average for this time of year.

Light rains are expected from northern Israel down through to the northern Negev, while some higher elevations may get light snow.