'Liberman has agreed to join left-wing gov't backed by the Joint List'

Avidgor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, is planning to join a left-wing minority government led by the Blue and White party and relying on the support of the Joint Arab List from outside of the government, Shas MK Yaakov Margi claims.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva Monday, Margi responded Liberman’s statement Sunday that he would be willing to join any government – so long as it does not include Shas, United Torah Judaism, or the Joint List.

“Don’t take it seriously,” Margi said, claiming that the Yisrael Beytenu leader has been “misleading the entire country for a whole year already.”

“In the same breath [as his previous comment], he says that the time has come for Binyamin Netanyahu to resign and that every day that passes it gets worse, which means that if there’s a government without Shas, United Torah Judaism, and the Likud, I believe he’ll help form a minority government with the Joint Arab List.”

“Liberman has agreed to help form a minority government led by Blue and White and backed by the Joint Arab List,” Margi continued, adding that the Joint Arab List would back such a government which includes Liberman “in order to create chaos”.

Nevertheless, Margi remains optimistic that the Right can prevail in the coming election, if it can turn out its entire base.

“If all of the national religious, haredi, and traditional sectors and people from the periphery who back one of the parties from the right-wing bloc come out to vote and don’t become complacent, then it will happen. If they really want to influence things with their world view, they need to do everything – to come to the voting booths and to bring everyone they can with them. Getting to [a majority] of 61 seats isn’t impossible. We can do this, it’s a matter of two to three seats.”