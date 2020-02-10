Gantz demands Netanyahu show up for discussion on situation in the south

Blue and White chairman writes PM demanding that he attend discussion initiated by the opposition on the security situation in the south.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz on Sunday evening wrote a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in which he is demanding that Netanyahu attend a special Knesset session scheduled for Monday on the issue of terrorism from the Gaza Strip and the erosion of the deterrence of the State of Israel.

"As the head of the largest party in Israel, I demand that you come to the Knesset plenary tomorrow and update the residents of the Gaza envelope, the residents of Israel and the entire Knesset on the steps you intend to advance and on the government's plans, if there are any, to change the crazy reality in which mothers and children run to shelters every night and explosive balloons land on kindergartens," Gantz wrote to Netanyahu.

He added that "in the last few weeks you have found the time to be absent for many days in favor of meetings around the world in luxury lounges designed to serve your election campaign and nothing else."

Gantz concluded his letter by demanding that "in light of the growing escalation and the unbearable situation of the residents of the Gaza envelope, I demand that you report to the Knesset plenary tomorrow and find the time to deal with the affairs of the State of Israel, too, at least until Election Day."