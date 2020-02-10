Iowa Democratic Party awards Buttigieg 14 delegates

The Iowa Democratic Party announces that Pete Buttigieg has won 14 delegates and Bernie Sanders will be awarded 12.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Sunday night that Pete Buttigieg has won 14 delegates and Bernie Sanders will be awarded 12, following the caucuses last week, Fox News reports.

Less than an hour after the results posted, the Sanders campaign announced that it would seek a partial recanvass of some precincts in which there were apparent irregularities, Fox News confirmed.

The Iowa Democratic Party has allowed campaigns to call for a recanvass until Monday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), won eight delegates, according to the announcement. Former Vice President Joe Biden won six and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) won one.

Additionally, Iowa Democrats said they had reviewed voting data for 95 precincts and made corrections in 55 of them, accounting for three percent of the total 1,765 precincts in the state, after even more irregularities surfaced in recent days.

Technical difficulties and inconsistencies delayed the results of the caucuses, casting the final voter results of the into uncertainty.

According to results published on Thursday night, Buttigieg was leading Sanders by a narrow margin with 26.2%, compared to Sanders’ 26.1%.

Sanders retained his significant lead in the popular vote in both rounds of caucusing. He fell behind in delegate count because some precincts are weighted differently by the Iowa Democrats, in a complex and little-understood -- and apparently poorly implemented -- formula.

The Associated Press had announced last Thursday that it was simply unable to declare a winner of the Democrats' Iowa caucuses.

"The Associated Press calls a race when there is a clear indication of a winner. Because of a tight margin between former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders and the irregularities in this year’s caucus process, it is not possible to determine a winner at this point," wrote Sally Buzbee, AP's senior vice president and executive editor.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders declared victory in Iowa last week and appeared ready to move on. The next primary will be in New Hampshire on Tuesday.