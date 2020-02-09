Armed man threatening to assassinate Trump arrested outside of White House

25-year-old man wielding a knife arrested outside of White House after threatening to murder President Trump.

A man armed with a knife was arrested outside of the White House Sunday, after he threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Washington DC Metropolitan Police say they arrested 25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth, charging him with making threats to do bodily harm, after Hedgpeth was seen with a knife outside of the White House.

Secret Service agents spotted Hedgpeth, who said he was there to “assassinate” the president.

“I have a knife to do wit with,” Hedgpeth told Secret Service agents, according to The Associated Press.

Police were called to the scene and arrested Hedgpeth. Officers found Hedgpeth was carrying a 3.5 inch knife and an empty pistol holster.

After being taken into custody, Hedgpeth was brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A vehicle belonging to Hedgpeth was impounded.