Finding the Perfect Battery for your Car

The car battery is the device that allows you to start your car and go for a ride to work or home. Without a good car battery, you will be unable to ignite the engine, and the car will not move.

That is why it is important to check on your battery once in a while and buy a new battery for your car when needed.

When the Car Battery Fails

It may be frustrating to find out that you cannot start your car in order to ride safely from one place to another, but it can happen when there is a car battery failure. There might be several reasons for a battery damage:

The battery case is cracked – it can happen during a rough ride, while the battery is not attached well to its place and has loose terminals.

A frozen battery – happens mainly in cold countries, less likely in Israel.

The battery cannot charge – from some reason, the battery is not charging during the ride.

The battery is empty – it can happen if you leave the lights on in the car for a long time.

In addition to these reasons, there is a need to replace an old car battery for a new one every 3-4 years.

Choosing the Right Battery

When you choose a new battery for your car, there are several parameters you need to check before spending money on a new device. The following steps will help you to find the perfect battery for you.

Step 1: Finding the right size

Car batteries are usually sorted by a specific group size. You can check the size of your old battery, to find the right size for you. To do so, look at the label of the battery. It appears on the top or on the side of its case. In addition, you can check the size of the battery on the car manual or on the web as well.

Step 2: A battery to the right weather

Car battery should fit the climate of its country. In Israel, the batteries are designed for a hot weather. Still, you might double-check that in order to buy the right battery for you.

Step 3: Choosing the right cell type

Most batteries designed for regular cars are lead-acid batteries, that have positive and negative lead plates. These batteries can serve you for 3-4 yours and they are cheap relatively to other types of batteries.

Step 4: Selecting the Warranty

Do not buy a battery without a good warranty, especially if you are planning to keep your car for 8 or 10 years. Choose the longest warranty you can, to make sure that the battery will work for a long time.

Not Sure What to Do? Ask an Expert

At any point of the process of choosing a battery for a car, you can contact an expert. A qualified auto-electrician can answer all your questions and help you in making the right decision for your vehicle. Moreover, after you buy a battery, it is important to take it to an auto-electrician for a check-up, once in a year at least.