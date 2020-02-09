This Tu B'Shevat, plant trees of life in memory of recent victims of terror

What’s the next Jewish holiday? Some will say “Purim”. After all, we recently finished Chanukah and everyone knows that the holiday after that is Purim and then Pesach… right?

Dearest friends, if you jump from Chanukah straight to Purim, you will have missed one of the most special, beautiful and meaningful holidays on the Jewish calendar called “Tu B’Shvat”.

All the information is on the website

What kind of holiday is that? There’s no Kiddush or Hallel. No building a Sukkah or massive cleaning projects. No special Torah or Megillah reading, no cheesecake, Matza or Marror, no spending $100 on a fancy lemon and no 5,000 calorie meal… so I ask again, what kind of Jewish holiday is that? You are 100% right. Tu B’Shvat is “none of the above” because it doesn’t need any of those things. Tu B’Shvat is life itself in its purest form. Allow me to explain.

In Israel, most schools learn half a day on Tu B’Shvat and then the children – together with the teachers – go out of the classroom to make the Land of Israel come ALIVE. It’s still the middle of the winter and the ground is wet and muddy yet tens of thousands of children brave the cold to do one of the most basic things a Jew can – and MUST – do… plant a tree in Israel.

“And Avraham planted an Eshel in Beersheba” (Beresheit 21:33) According to the Talmud this “Eshel” was not just one tree. “It teaches that he planted an orchard with many types of fruit trees.” (Sotah 10a) Our father Avraham, who had just been promised that the Land of Israel would be his and his descendants – FOREVER – did the most basic act one could do: He planted fruit trees in that very soil! The Torah says Ki Ha'Adam Eitz Hasadeh, Deuteronomy 20:19 כי האדם עץ השדה “for as a human, so is the tree of the field”.

Fast forward about 3,800 years. It’s now 5780 (2020) and The Nation of Israel has returned to the Land. We have built homes, schools, cities, factories, airports and hospitals, yet before all those things were done, the early pioneers did something far more basic; they planted trees all across the Land. Why trees? Simple… because a tree is symbolic of life. “Etz chaim hee…” – “It is a tree of life…” (Mishlei 3:18) The more trees we plant – especially fruit trees – the more life and Mitzvot we bring to ourselves, our families and the entire Nation of Israel!

Beginning this Tu B’Shvat, a special opportunity has presented itself and the Jewish world will be coming together in a show of unity. I’m sure you know about the recent acts or terrorism and antisemitisim all over the World. Including in Brooklyn, Monsey, New Jersey, Pittsburg, California, even in Europe, and unfortunately in Israel etc… ! Jewish Shuls, schools, communities and people ALL over the world are UNITING to help plant thousands of Fruit “Trees of Life” in Israel in memory of the recent victims of terror.

They want to take away Life, We will plant NEW life!

The project is open to anyone across the globe, all you need to do is go to the website to plant together with people all over the world. The trees will be planted STARTING this Tu B’Shvat (February 10th) until Purim. Everyone who helps plant trees will receive a personalized color certificate in the mail , all the Mitzvot Ha'tluyot Ba'aretz will be kept with the trees and their fruits, and according to Rav Yosef Efrati, the personal Shamash of Rav Shalom Elyashiv for 10 years and number one expert on Mitzvot Ha'tluyot Ba'aretz, you will be partnering with farmers in Israel and sharing in all the mitzvos such as orlah, neta revai, shmitta, teruma and ma'aser etc. Something Moshe Rabeinu wanted to do, and the Gaon from Villna wrote about wishing he can do.

Let’s show the world that the ground is not just for burial but also for life! Join together with us and plant some trees in memory of the recent victims of terror.

All the information is on the website