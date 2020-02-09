Israel begins production of "Eitan" - the First Wheeled APC

The first EITANs will be operational at the end of 2021 & will be equipped with ‘Iron Fist’ advanced defense system and an unmanned turret.

The Israel Defense Forces administration began regular production of the "Eitan" - the IDF's first wheeled armored personnel carrier, resembling the Soviet-era BRDM2 (Combat Reconnaissance/Patrol Vehicle) but an 8-wheeled armored combat vehicle version based on the technology of the Merkava and the Namer AFVs.

It is capable of carrying 13 combat soldiers, and was developed and built following the lessons of Operation Protective Edge and is expected to replace the IDF's veteran M113 APC.

The development and production of the Eitan is led by the Armored Vehicles Directorate at the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD), in cooperation with the IMoD Mission to the United States and the Directorate of Production and Procurement. The Eitan will be manufactured simultaneously in more than 60 industries in Israel and the United States. Each APC requires the production of approximately one million parts, including over 20 tons of steel, 30km of welding wire, 6 km of power and communication cable, and about 70 liters of paint. All the tools will be assembled at Development and Maintenance Center of the IDF's Technical and Logistics Directorate.

The first Eitans will enter IDF operational service at the end of 2021.