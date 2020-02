Hermon site reports temperature of -5 degrees and heavy winds. Snow on lower level about 1 meter high. Site to reopen tomorrow.

The Hermon ski site is closed to visitors today, Sunday, due to weather conditions. The site reports a temperature of -5 degrees (C) and high winds.

The site is expected to open to visitors tomorrow. The snow level on the lower level is about one meter.

The wintry weather is expected to continue today and tomorrow, along with the wave of cold that began yesterday and is expected to continue until Tuesday.