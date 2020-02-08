New investigation opened against UTJ's Minister Litzman

Israel Police have opened a new investigation against Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ), Kan 11 reported Saturday evening.

The new investigation was opened several months ago, with the approval of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, and focuses on both Litzman and others suspected of fraud and breach of trust.

According to the report, the first move concerning this investigation four months ago, but only two months ago did Mandelblit allow Israel Police's special anti-corruption unit, Lahav 433, to begin a quiet investigation.

The report also said that if the investigation proves the allegations true, the AG will need to delay his decision on two other cases against Litzman.

These cases center around suspicions that he shielded Malka Leifer, an alleged sex abuser, from extradition, and that he bribed Health Ministry officials to allow a restaurant which did not meet government standards to remain open.