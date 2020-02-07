Political correctness stops at anti-Semitism

Jay Shapiro thinks anti-Semitism is growing all over the globe, even gaining legitimacy in today's politically correct world

In his opinion, it should be made clear to the world that anti-Semitism is not a term invented only because "hatred of Jews" doesn't sound catchy.

Shapiro calls on the international community to wake up and act actively against anti-Semitism, as the intolerable situation that exists today could lead to a worsening of anti-Jewish behavior and consequences that no one can imagine.