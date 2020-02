Aliyah can be the remedy for ‘home confusion’ which can lead to mistaken identity during the Aliyah process.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of The Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the irony of feeling lonesome for a home that was never his or hers and feeling like a stranger in a strange land when in fact the ‘strange land’ is home.

Other than housing, etc. this issue could be the one most challenging to the prospective new immigrant, according to Dr. Minskoff.