Watch: Truck hit by train after breaking through barrier in Turkey

Driver survives after train smashes through his truck in western Turkey. Truck had broken through barrier before being hit by train.

A train accident in western Turkey was caught on camera Thursday, with the footage going viral.

The incident occurred near the city of Afyonkarahisar, in the Afyon province, when a truck driver ignored warning lights and drop-down barriers signaling an approaching train.

The driver of the truck, who has been identified as Ugur Cankaya, smashed through the barrier, pulling up onto the rail line just moments before the train passed through, colliding with the truck and utterly destroying the vehicle.

Cankaya, who delivers bread, was injured in the accident, and was evacuated to a local hospital for treatment.