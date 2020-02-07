Poll: Blue and White 36, Likud 34

Right-wing bloc continues to gain ground, now tied with left-wing - Arab bloc as Yisrael Beytenu falls to six seats in latest election poll.

The right-wing – religious bloc is now tied with the left-wing – Arab bloc, a new poll shows, after having trailed by four seats prior to the release of President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

According to a poll conducted by Maagar Mohot and released by Israel Hayom and i24NEWS Friday morning, if new elections were held today, the right-wing – religious bloc and the left-wing – Arab bloc would each receive a total of 57 seats, while the Yisrael Beytenu party, which has called for a unity government, would win just six seats.

In mid-January, prior to the release of the Trump peace plan, the right-wing bloc trailed the left-Arab bloc by four seats, 54 to 58. That margin was cut to just one seat in the previous Maagar Mohot poll, release on January 30th, with the right-wing bloc rising to 56 seats, while the left-Arab bloc fell to 57 seats.

With less than a month left before the March 2nd Knesset election, the Blue and White party has also seen its lead over the Likud decline, falling from a four-seat lead in mid-January to a two-seat lead on Friday.

If new elections were held today, the poll found, Blue and White would receive 36 seats, compared to 34 for the Likud.

The Joint Arab List party would retain its 13 seats, while the alliance of Labor and Meretz would fall from 11 seats won by the two constituent parties in the September 2019 election to just eight seats if new elections were held today.

Shas, which won nine seats in September, would fall to eight seats if new elections were held today, while United Torah Judaism would retain its seven seats.

Yamina, a joint list of three small rightist parties, would gain one seat over its current seven, rising to eight seats if new elections were held today.

Otzma Yehudit, which received 1.88% in the September election, is projected to fall far short of the 3.25% electoral threshold, with just 1.0%.