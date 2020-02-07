Abbas: This won't be the last campaign

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that the Palestinians will not agree to anything that is less than a recognition of eastern Jerusalem as the capital of the “State of Palestine”, and they will not give up their rights which were recognized by international institutions.

Speaking during a meeting with civil society representatives in Ramallah, Abbas said that the current campaign against Israel will not be the last one, but the Palestinians will win it as they have won previous campaigns for 103 years since the Balfour Declaration.

Abbas stressed that the “State of Palestine” will eventually be established, with its capital being eastern Jerusalem and not Abu Dis or Al-Eizariya, as Israel would like.

The PA chairman claimed that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu does not believe in peace and that the proposed US plan is actually the implementation of the Balfour Declaration, which calls for the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people.

Abbas reiterated his questionable claim about the Jewish character of the State of Israel, claiming that 26 percent of the residents of the State of Israel are not Jews, including a large Russian community which numbers one million and of which half are not Jews.

"We will achieve the Palestinian state whose capital is East Jerusalem, but we must act wisely and fight the occupation through peaceful demonstrations," Abbas said.

He added, "We will go to the Security Council to make a speech, and in short this deal is completely invalid. We want negotiations through the International Quartet on the basis of international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative."