Sudan's cabinet: Leader didn't promise normalization during meeting with Netanyahu

Sudan's cabinet says General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had made no promise to normalize ties between the two countries.

Sudan's cabinet said on Thursday that the country's leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had made no promise to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of "normalizing ties" between the two countries, AFP reported.

Burhan, who heads Sudan's ruling sovereign council, met Netanyahu for previously unannounced talks in Entebbe on Monday.

Soon after their meeting, Netanyahu announced that the two leaders had agreed to cooperate towards normalizing ties.

Sudan's transitional cabinet said Thursday that meeting Netanyahu was Burhan's "personal initiative" and he had made no promises to the Israeli premier.

"The chief of the sovereign council told us ... he did not give any commitment and did not talk of normalizing relations," government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih told reporters, according to AFP.

"He did not give a promise of normalizing or having diplomatic relations," added Salih, who noted that the issue of relations with Israel was something the current transitional government was not mandated to decide.

"This government has a very limited mandate. The issue of relations with Israel is beyond its mandate," he said.

Burhan said this week that the meeting with Netanyahu, which surprised even Sudan's cabinet, was driven by his responsibility to protect the country's national security.

Sudanese top brass have backed Burhan's initiative in holding the meeting, saying it will help boost national security.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) leadership denounced the meeting, which came just days after US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan, as "a stab in the back".

While the PA was critical of the meeting, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Burhan’s efforts to normalize ties with Israel.

Israel and Sudan have had no formal ties in the past. In 2016, the country’s then-Foreign Minister hinted that his country could consider normalizing ties with Israel, but the government was then quick to that his comments were “taken out of contest”.