Buttigieg narrowly wins Iowa caucuses

With 100% of votes counted in Iowa caucuses, former South Bend Mayor leads Bernie Sanders by a narrow margin.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are in a dead heat for first place with 100% of the Iowa caucus results having been reported.

Buttigieg leads by a narrow margin with 26.2% percent among Iowa State Delegate Equivalents, while Sanders has 26.1%.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) won 18%, former Vice President Joe Biden had 15.8% and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) received 12.3%.

The results came hours after Democratic National Committee's (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez called for a recanvass of votes in Iowa due to worries about inconsistencies in the tally, according to The Hill.

Technical difficulties and inconsistencies delayed the results of the caucuses, casting the final voter results of the into uncertainty.

The Democratic candidates have until 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday to file a request for a recanvass or a recount.

Buttigieg reacted to the results at a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Thursday, calling it "fantastic news."