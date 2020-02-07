Ayelet Shaked to Arutz Sheva: Apply sovereignty now

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Thursday from the “sovereignty tent” which was set up outside the office of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“We came to the tent to, of course, express support for applying sovereignty over the communities in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley now. Not to wait. It needs to be done now,” said Shaked.

“The first step is very important. If the first step is application of sovereignty, then a Palestinian terror state will no longer be established. But, if after the elections a unity government between the Likud and Blue and White is formed on the basis of the Trump plan, and they start negotiations on the establishment of a Palestinian state, it will be the ‘miss of the century’ or the ‘danger of the century’. Therefore, we have to apply sovereignty now,” she added.

Asked about the wave of terrorist attacks against Israelis over the past 24 hours, Shaked replied, “We must not surrender and deal with the terrorists but also continue with what believe is right. And what is right is applying sovereignty now.”