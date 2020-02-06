MK Margi: 'I'm haredi, but not like Gafni'

Shas' MK Margi says Draft Law is to 'poke fingers into haredim's eyes,' his party sees the 'whole nation,' not just the haredi sector.

MK Yakov Margi (Shas) spoke with Kol Hai Radio about where his party stands on the haredi spectrum, criticizing the Likud party and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Some of the Likud MKs in the 20th Knesset were vulgar and changed the discourse. You can fight in court, but there's a way to do it."

"When you reach achievements under Netanyahu, he knows how to run the media. [Finance Minister Moshe] Kahlon never blocked any social budget. He was one of the best finance ministers the State ever had."

Kahlon has served as Finance Minister since 2015. After April 2019's elections he merged his Kulanu party with the Likud. In January, facing Israel's third election in less than a year, Kahlon announced his decision to retire from politics.

Regarding the Draft Law, he said: "The Draft Law that [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman and [Blue and White leader MK Yair] Lapid are pushing runs contrary to their beliefs. They are pushing it because it sticks half a finger in the haredim's eyes."

He did not, however, rule out joining a coalition with them, explaining that "in politics, anything is possible."

Regarding the haredi education system, Margi said: "The State wants agreements with the haredim on the issue of education. We need approval from our sages to reach signed agreements. Today, the haredi educational networks are already not 100% independent."

When asked about the difference between his party, the Sephardic-haredi Shas, and the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ led by Health Minister Yakov Litzman and MK Moshe Gafni, Margi explained: "I am mainstream haredi, but not like Gafni, and I told him that. Shas' perspective includes all of Israel. I have a national viewpoint."