Poll: Right-wing bloc strengthens slightly

Survey finds majority of Israelis on both sides of political aisle want Blue and White, Likud to form unity government following election.

The Likud party has gained slightly on the Blue and White party according to a new poll published by Walla News Thursday.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Blue and White party would remain the largest party in the Knesset with 34 seats, down from 35 in the previous poll. The Likud party would finish second with 32 seats.

The Joint Arab List would finish third with 13 seats, the Labor-Meretz list would receive nine seats, Yisrael Beyteinu, Shas, United Torah Judaism, and the Yamina party would receive eight seats each.

The Otzma Yehudit party would fail to clear the electoral threshold and would not receive any Knesset seats.

The poll found the left-wing bloc falling from 44 seats to 43 while the the right-wing and haredi bloc rises from 55 seats to 56. Both sides remain unable to form a coalition of 61 MKs.

The survey found that 52% of the public supports the establishment of a unity government after the elections, and only 26% oppose a unity government and 22% oppose. Majorities on both sides of the political aisle support the formation of a unity government.