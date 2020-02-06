YESHA Council's Dilmoni: 'We told Liberman to join a right-wing government'

MK Liberman 'promised to join government focused on the essence' - and the essence is sovereignty, Gush Etzion's Shlomo Ne'eman adds.

YESHA Council Director-General Yigal Dilmoni on Thursday afternoon praised Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman for visiting the protest tent set up in Jerusalem.

"Just now, we hosted MK Avigdor Liberman in the Sovereignty Tent," Dilmoni said. "We told him that we are here to support the Prime Minister in bringing about sovereignty, and we heard him express his party's support for sovereignty."

"At the same time, we demanded that immediately following the elections, he join a nationalist right-wing government, so that we will be able to develop the settlements in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, and advance practical sovereignty.

"Our message to Liberman is simple: Thank you for supporting sovereignty. Join a nationalist right-wing government after the elections."

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman said: "Liberman promised to join any government which focuses on the essence. So I say to him: Sovereignty is the essence. Join a government of sovereignty."