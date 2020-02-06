EU Ambassador insists 'violence never justified'

European Union follows violence 'with concern'; Aty. Maurice Hirsch: If violence never justified, why does the EU in Israel help PA fund it?

EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret issued a meticulous statement following last night's ramming attack that wounded twelve Golani soldiers, and today's abortive Temple Mount shooting attack where a policeman was lightly wounded and the attacker was killed.



Giaufret tweeted: "Following with concern the rise of tensions and spike of violence. My thoughts are with the families of victims and I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured. Violence is never justified."

Palestinian Media Watch Legal Strategies head IDF Lt. Col. (res.) Adv. Maurice Hirsch anwered the EU Ambassador, saying: "If violence is never justified, why does the EU in Israel help the PA fund it? Or is violence only justified when Palestinians attack Jews?"

Hirsch continued: "And that is without talking about the fact that the EU continues to give aid to the PA, turning a blind eye to the PA's Pay-for-Slay policy. The PA just admitted that in 2019 it spent 517.4 million shekels on rewards to terrorist prisoners."